MMA Promotions Allegedly Eyeing Matt Riddle Following WWE Departure

Matt Riddle was among the over 20 wrestlers who have recently been let go by WWE. Dave Meltzer discussed Riddle's potential future on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer revealed that the MMA community is showing keen interest in Riddle, and there might be multiple promotions considering bringing him on board. Before venturing into the wrestling world, Riddle had an MMA record of 8 wins and 3 losses and had previously fought in the UFC.

Meltzer stated: “I do also know that Riddle has got at least one major MMA promotion, if not more, that are interested in bringing him back to MMA. So it’s going to be an interesting one. It’s going to be interesting to see what he does.”

Although UFC is showing no signs of being one of those interested parties. The tension between Riddle and UFC President Dana White adds credibility to this belief. Dana White was explicit last December in sharing his viewpoint on Riddle, labeling him as a "moron."

He commented: “Matt Riddle did an interview before that [last] fight where he said ‘I smoke weed so that I don’t beat my children’ then he tests positive for it. He’s a fucking moron. That’s why he’s not here. […] He’s cut because he’s a moron.”