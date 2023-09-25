Kevin Nash Confirms He Won't Participate in WWE Royal Rumble to Oust LA Knight

In a recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash weighed in on The Rock's recent SmackDown appearance:

“He looked great. He looked like he put on like 15 pounds from the fu**ing Colorado game. I really thought he (Austin Theory) held his own.”

Nash also spoke about The Rock's motivation for stepping back into the wrestling ring:

“To keep his brand strong. Who knows how long this SAG strike lasts. Dwayne is double pinched in this because he's not only a member of the Screen Actors Guild as an actor but also as a producer. So his pension and health plan are on the line. I don't think he's doing it for financial gain; it's more about maintaining his public image. It's never a bad idea to return to your roots and prove you're still a top-tier star.”

Nash confirmed he won't be part of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble:

"One of the rumors that's been circulating is that I'll enter the Rumble and eliminate LA Knight. The idea is that at 64 years old, I'm plotting to undermine this guy. Look, when Hunter came back at 45 and tore his pectoral muscle, it was a cautionary tale. I recently did 275 for eight reps on an incline machine, no issues. Woke up with some soreness, but I'm gaining muscle again. Honestly, all I want is to continue my gym routine; I have no intentions of returning to the ring."