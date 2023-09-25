Shawn Michaels Did Not 'Like' Tweet Criticizing Stephanie McMahon

Contrary to previous assumptions, it was not Shawn Michaels who 'liked' a tweet criticizing Stephanie McMahon.

The tweet that sparked the discussion stated:

"Why should he give the company to his daughter? It's his company and he built it. If he wants to cash out then let him. And Stephanie has hardly proved she can run the country. Just look at how she treated Dusty after he owned her in a promo or how she keeps claiming credit for women revolution."

Haus of Wrestling clarified that the 'like' actually came from an individual managing Shawn Michaels' social media, and the action was unintentional.

Michaels is notably close friends with Stephanie's spouse, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and Haus of Wrestling pointed out that Michaels holds immense respect for Stephanie McMahon.

Even though Stephanie McMahon is currently not involved with WWE, the company's President Nick Khan mentioned that the door remains open for her return.