WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Shawn Michaels Did Not 'Like' Tweet Criticizing Stephanie McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

Shawn Michaels Did Not 'Like' Tweet Criticizing Stephanie McMahon

Contrary to previous assumptions, it was not Shawn Michaels who 'liked' a tweet criticizing Stephanie McMahon.

The tweet that sparked the discussion stated:

"Why should he give the company to his daughter? It's his company and he built it. If he wants to cash out then let him. And Stephanie has hardly proved she can run the country. Just look at how she treated Dusty after he owned her in a promo or how she keeps claiming credit for women revolution."

Haus of Wrestling clarified that the 'like' actually came from an individual managing Shawn Michaels' social media, and the action was unintentional.

Michaels is notably close friends with Stephanie's spouse, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and Haus of Wrestling pointed out that Michaels holds immense respect for Stephanie McMahon.

Even though Stephanie McMahon is currently not involved with WWE, the company's President Nick Khan mentioned that the door remains open for her return.

The Undertaker to Take His 1 DeadMan Show to Australia

Perth's Optus Stadium is gearing up to welcome the Elimination Chamber on February 24, 2024, making it the first time the event has landed i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 25, 2023 01:30PM

Source: hausofwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #shawn michaels #stephanie mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84156/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π