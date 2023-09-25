The Undertaker to Take His 1 DeadMan Show to Australia

Perth's Optus Stadium is gearing up to welcome the Elimination Chamber on February 24, 2024, making it the first time the event has landed in Australia. This also signifies only the second instance where the Elimination Chamber has ventured outside North America, the first being in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Adding to the anticipation for the stadium event, WWE has revealed that The Undertaker will be bringing his unique 1 DeadMan show to Perth ahead of the Elimination Chamber festivities. Fans eager to catch the iconic superstar live can sign up for pre-sale opportunities.