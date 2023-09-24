Randy Orton Spotted Enjoying High School Volleyball Match During WWE Hiatus

Randy Orton appears to be enjoying his hiatus from WWE, recently attending a local high school volleyball match.
The students engaged in a playful imitation wrestling bout. One player got Orton's attention, but was unexpectedly met with an RKO from a teammate who snuck up from behind, securing the win. Orton was visibly amused as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Footage of the moment is available below:
