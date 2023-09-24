WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Spotted Enjoying High School Volleyball Match During WWE Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

Randy Orton appears to be enjoying his hiatus from WWE, recently attending a local high school volleyball match.

The students engaged in a playful imitation wrestling bout. One player got Orton's attention, but was unexpectedly met with an RKO from a teammate who snuck up from behind, securing the win. Orton was visibly amused as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Footage of the moment is available below:

