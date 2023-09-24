WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Will Ospreay Reveals WWE's Failed Attempt to Acquire Revolution Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

Will Ospreay Reveals WWE's Failed Attempt to Acquire Revolution Pro Wrestling

In his remarks following his victory at the NJPW Destruction in Kobe event, current IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay disclosed that WWE had once attempted to buy out Revolution Pro Wrestling. Andy Quildan, the owner of RevPro, rejected the substantial offer from WWE, opting instead to invest in the independent federation's future.

"A small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE offered to them and he turned it down, because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling. I believe in Revolution Pro Wrestling, but more importantly, I believe in this flag [UK flag] and our pro wrestlers. I’m looking forward to bringing New Japan back to Royal Quest."

WWE Hints at New Cody Rhodes Rivalry Following Saturday's Live Event

WWE seems to be laying the groundwork for Cody Rhodes' forthcoming rivalry, gauging fan sentiment towards a clash with a Raw talent. Since [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2023 09:37AM

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #will ospreay #rev pro #revolution pro

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84143/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π