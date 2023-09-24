Will Ospreay Reveals WWE's Failed Attempt to Acquire Revolution Pro Wrestling

In his remarks following his victory at the NJPW Destruction in Kobe event, current IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay disclosed that WWE had once attempted to buy out Revolution Pro Wrestling. Andy Quildan, the owner of RevPro, rejected the substantial offer from WWE, opting instead to invest in the independent federation's future.
"A small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE offered to them and he turned it down, because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling. I believe in Revolution Pro Wrestling, but more importantly, I believe in this flag [UK flag] and our pro wrestlers. I’m looking forward to bringing New Japan back to Royal Quest."
