WWE Hints at New Cody Rhodes Rivalry Following Saturday's Live Event

WWE seems to be laying the groundwork for Cody Rhodes' forthcoming rivalry, gauging fan sentiment towards a clash with a Raw talent.

Since his comeback at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes has engaged in a high-stakes feud with Roman Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, although he failed to win the title at WrestleMania 39. Subsequently, Rhodes entered into an extended storyline with Brock Lesnar, culminating in a final bout at SummerSlam.

At a live event this past Saturday in Palm Desert, CA, Rhodes participated in an MVP Lounge segment with MVP and Omos. The night also featured Rhodes defeating NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Street Fight, disrupted by external involvement from Omos and MVP.

Rhodes is set to open Monday's RAW episode. Fans are eager to see whether this will transition from a live event storyline to an official feud in the forthcoming segment.