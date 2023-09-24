Rick Boogs Attributes WWE Departure to "Backstage Political Power Play"

On Thursday, following the takeover by Endeavor, WWE let go of several wrestlers, Rick Boogs among them. Boogs broke his silence about the situation in a YouTube video, stating:

"It’s been an interesting time in my life with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political power play, at least that’s my opinion of it. But now is not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right."

Subsequently, Boogs offered viewers an inside look at his gym and shared his workout routine.