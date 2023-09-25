Eric Bischoff Regrets Bringing Bret Hart to WCW in 1997: "Everybody Lost"

Eric Bischoff, the former Senior Vice President of WCW, recently expressed his regret over signing Bret "The Hitman" Hart back in 1997. Hart, who had been a significant talent in WWE, took up a lucrative deal to switch to WCW. Unfortunately, the move didn't pan out well for either party.

During a recent episode of the podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff was asked if there was any signing he regretted during his tenure at the Ted Turner-owned wrestling organization. He responded, "No reflection on him, but Bret Hart. I mean, nothing good came out of it. Not for him. Not for us. Not for the fans. Everybody lost."

Regarding what other options might have been available for the five-time WWE Champion, Bischoff, also known as Easy E, elaborated:

"Either he would have [gone to ECW or Japan] or he would have gone back and worked for Vince for a significantly less amount of money than he had been promised. I'm sure Bret would say the same thing. It may be the one time we'll agree on something. That was just a bad situation. I strive for, embrace, and I'm grateful for opportunities where everybody wins. If there's three parties involved, and it's a win-win-win situation, that's optimal, right? You hope for these types of opportunities throughout your career or your life. With Bret, it was a lose-lose-lose, and for that reason alone, I wish I wouldn't have done it."

Hart's wrestling career took a tragic turn when he was accidentally kicked in the head by Goldberg during the main event at Starrcade 1999. This incident led to a long-standing and well-publicized feud, mostly from Bret's perspective.