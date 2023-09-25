WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Wight Reveals Initial Hopes of Learning Commentary Under Michael Cole

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

Before its cessation, AEW's YouTube show, Dark: Elevation, featured Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone as the regular voices on the commentary desk, along with a rotating cast of guest commentators.

Wight, who has had a long-standing interest in commentary, disclosed this during an interview on Busted Open Radio. He mentioned he harbors no hard feelings about the end of Dark: Elevation, acknowledging that it's just part of the business landscape.

During his tenure at WWE, Wight had numerous discussions about a potential announcing role with Michael Cole, as well as Kevin Dunn, the Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution. He initially envisioned learning the ropes of the commentary world under the mentorship of Cole.

Wight said, "Absolutely (I’ve always wanted to do commentary). It's intriguing how paths change. Considering this is a somewhat neutral platform, I'll be forthright. I had numerous conversations with Michael Cole and Kevin Dunn about announcing. I had tremendous respect for Michael Cole, so much so that I thought I'd learn the intricacies of commentary from him. However, that chance never came along. Now, I'm at AEW, collaborating with seasoned pros like Tony Schiavone, J.R., Taz, and Excalibur. They're helping me find my own unique style. Whether it's play-by-play or something else, I'm getting into my groove. I'm not upset about Dark: Elevation ending. It was a learning experience, and I'll be ready for the next opportunity."

