Bron Breakker Targets Carmelo Hayes as Future WWE WrestleMania Opponent

Rising rapidly through WWE's hierarchy, second-generation sensation Bron Breakker is often hailed as WWE's future marquee player.

Only 25-years-old and already boasting a successful career, Breakker was questioned during his recent guest spot on the Stick to the Wrestling Podcast about his prospects for a WrestleMania main event slot. Bron Breakker had this to say:

“I’m so driven and so goal-oriented and focused on my craft and trying to evolve and be great and trying to learn and take in the knowledge that I’m being taught and implement it in the way that I would….

“So yeah, 100 percent, one day, I will main event WrestleMania.”

During the conversation, Breakker also signaled out NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as someone he expects to clash with on wrestling’s grandest stage, remarking:

“I’m sure it’ll be with Carmelo Hayes on more than one occasion.”

The buzz around a potential promotion to the main roster for this second-generation talent has been growing, especially considering Breakker's fast-paced success in NXT, including his championship reign just months after debuting on WWE TV in September 2021.

Speaking about his stint as NXT Champion, Breakker explained:

“I learned a lot of things. Man. I was so brand new to the business. I still am. I don’t know what it was. I can’t remember what it was, but it was 6 or 7 months.

“And when I became the NXT Champion, I just learned a lot of great things. I learned how to be a leader. I learned how to lead by example.

“Just be a good listener. Listen to these veterans and the older guys who have been around and learn.

“Just take in all the knowledge I can and try to learn as much as possible. Which was pivotal, I think, in my learning process and stuff during that time.”

In upcoming action, Breakker is set to face seasoned WWE star Baron Corbin at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event scheduled for September 30.