Five Official Matchups Announced for NJPW's Royal Quest III

On October 14th, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to host the third chapter of its Royal Quest series. Originating from the Copper Box Arena in London, the event will be available for streaming via Revolution Pro Wrestling’s RevPro on Demand service.

New Japan has unveiled five marquee matchups for the event, headlined by Will Ospreay putting his IWGP U.S. (U.K.) Heavyweight Championship on the line against Zack Sabre Jr., the current NJPW World Television Champion.

Confirmed Matches:

- IWGP U.S. (U.K.) Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Eddie Kingston & Michael Oku vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, HENARE & TJP)

- Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs

- El Desperado vs. Trent Seven