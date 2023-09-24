WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's Contract Set to End Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

According to a report from Fightful Select, Sami Callihan, a standout performer at IMPACT Wrestling, is nearing the end of his current contract with the company. His agreement is set to terminate by the close of September. Callihan, a one-time world champion, initially inked a deal with IMPACT in 2017. The same report suggests that there's mutual interest for a new contract to be finalized. However, it's crucial to note that Callihan is also free to engage in conversations with other wrestling organizations at this time.

Before joining the IMPACT roster, Callihan had a diverse wrestling background that included stints in MLW, WWE, NJPW, and Lucha Underground. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on his contract situation.

