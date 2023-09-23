"No, Not a Peep": Jeff Jarrett Speaks on Being Overlooked for IMPACT 1000

IMPACT Wrestling commemorated its 1000th episode with a special two-part event that aired on September 14 and 21. While the milestone episodes showcased a number of returning talents from IMPACT and TNA history, founder Jeff Jarrett was conspicuously missing.

Jarrett has been estranged from IMPACT Wrestling since the dissolution of the GFW partnership in 2017. Speaking on the My World podcast, Jarrett revealed he has had zero communication with IMPACT:

“Isn’t that ironic? No, not a peep. Not a word [laughs],” Jarrett said.

Jarrett also mentioned that he wasn't extended an invitation to Slammiversary 2022, despite the event taking place near his Nashville home:

“I get it. I totally understand. No, it doesn't hurt my feelings. It really doesn’t because I understand. I’m not sure that I agree with their line of thinking. But anyway, I’ve said it over and over, I think there are two distinct brands. I think the IMPACT brand has become, as we said, IMPACT LOL. The TNA brand had more of a track record of success. So, bringing back talents linked to that era has potential. But I get it. It's their decision," Jarrett added.