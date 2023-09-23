PCO Set to Exit IMPACT Wrestling

As reported by Pat Laprade, PCO has formally notified IMPACT Wrestling of his impending departure. His contractual obligations with the company are slated to conclude on October 30.

Pierre Carl Ouellet, better known by his ring name PCO, signed with IMPACT Wrestling following his tenure at Ring of Honor, which went on hiatus. Making his debut at Hard to Kill 2022, he joined the Honor No More faction alongside Matt Taven, Vincent, Mike Bennett, and Maria. Throughout his time at IMPACT, PCO was a regular presence on television broadcasts.

During his IMPACT stint, he engaged in a rivalry with Eddie Edwards that spanned the end of 2022 into 2023. Leading up to IMPACT Slammiversary, he was embroiled in a storyline with Bully Ray and Steve Maclin, although he couldn't appear at the event. However, he later triumphed over Bully Ray in an Anything Goes match at IMPACT Victory Road.

Most recently, PCO took part in the Feast or Fired match during the landmark IMPACT 1000 episode.