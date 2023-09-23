WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

Match SPOILERS Revealed for Impact's Bound For Glory Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Match SPOILERS Revealed for Impact's Bound For Glory Event

IMPACT Wrestling recorded fresh episodes for their weekly series this past Friday, revealing some spoiler details for their upcoming Bound For Glory event. According to PWInsider, KENTA is confirmed to participate in the pay-per-view, while Trinity will put her Knockouts Championship on the line against Mickie James.

Bound For Glory is scheduled for October 21st in Chicago. Below is the revised spoiler card for the event:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelly vs. Josh Alexander
- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James
- Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey
- KENTA vs. TBA

Finn Balor Collaborates with Caleb Blansett for Fresh Body Art

Finn Balor unveils fresh body art The WWE superstar and one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions made waves on soci [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 22, 2023 03:52PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #bound for glory

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84092/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π