Match SPOILERS Revealed for Impact's Bound For Glory Event

IMPACT Wrestling recorded fresh episodes for their weekly series this past Friday, revealing some spoiler details for their upcoming Bound For Glory event. According to PWInsider, KENTA is confirmed to participate in the pay-per-view, while Trinity will put her Knockouts Championship on the line against Mickie James.

Bound For Glory is scheduled for October 21st in Chicago. Below is the revised spoiler card for the event:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelly vs. Josh Alexander

- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

- Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

- KENTA vs. TBA