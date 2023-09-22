Finn Balor Collaborates with Caleb Blansett for Fresh Body Art

Finn Balor unveils fresh body art
The WWE superstar and one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions made waves on social media this Thursday, revealing a substantial new tattoo on his arm.
Balor shared visuals, including a video and several images, of his latest body art, courtesy of tattoo artist Caleb Blansett from Pretty Skin Stickers, located in Brooklyn, New York.
Below, you'll find the video and photographs of Balor's new arm sleeve tattoo, as showcased on his Instagram page.
