Finn Balor Collaborates with Caleb Blansett for Fresh Body Art

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2023

Finn Balor unveils fresh body art

The WWE superstar and one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions made waves on social media this Thursday, revealing a substantial new tattoo on his arm.

Balor shared visuals, including a video and several images, of his latest body art, courtesy of tattoo artist Caleb Blansett from Pretty Skin Stickers, located in Brooklyn, New York.

Below, you'll find the video and photographs of Balor's new arm sleeve tattoo, as showcased on his Instagram page.


