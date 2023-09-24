Kurt Angle Believes Don West and Mike Tenay Equaled Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler's Performance at a Certain Time

During the most recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle delved into a variety of topics, including his 2008 tenure with TNA and more. Below are the key takeaways:

On his frequent appearances in TNA during 2008:

“Okay. You know what? When I signed a deal, I signed a big ass deal. A lot of money. Okay, so there was no way that I wasn’t. I was going to be sitting at home. I was going to be at every event, every show, and I was going to be in the main event. Just about every one of them, too. When you’re the company’s name and face, you have to step up. And they were paying me a lot of money to do that, and I had to do it well. I signed a contract, and I was obligated to do that. And that’s what I did.”

Regarding his physical condition in 2008:

“My body wasn’t bad at this point. I mean, I was never 100% healthy, but I was always, always able to work around injuries. And I didn’t have a lot of major injuries at this time. I think my neck was a little messed up. It was not too bad, but it bothered me a little. But that’s about it.”

On the induction of Don West and Mike Tenay into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame:

“It’s awesome. They were the voices of TNA for so many years. Absolutely loved those guys. I thought they were just as good as I hate to say this, but they were just as good as JR [Jim Ross] and Jerry “The King” [Lawler] at one point. I mean, they were just as effective. I thought they were great. They were awesome.”