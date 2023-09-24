Results From Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings 9/22/23 (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

IMPACT Wrestling staged their latest set of television tapings in Memphis, Tennessee, this past Friday. The event was packed with high-stakes matches and surprise announcements, setting the stage for their upcoming show on AXS TV. Here's a complete rundown of what went down:

- "Speedball" Mike Bailey emerged victorious over Samuray del Sol.

- Chris Sabin successfully defended his X-Division Championship against Alan Angels. Following the match, a video revealed that KENTA would appear at IMPACT Bound For Glory.

- Tasha Steelz defeated Killer Kelly, who was accompanied by Masha Slamovich.

- Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura made a ring appearance for Uemura's farewell, a result of him opening the Fired briefcase in the Feast Or Fired segment. Despite trash talk from The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), a brawl ensued. Santino Marella then announced a matchup between The Rascalz and Joya, with the stipulation that if Joya won, Uemura could remain in IMPACT Wrestling.The Rascalz ended up beating Joya.

- In a Memphis Street Fight, Tommy Dreamer & Heath overcame Kenny King & Sheldon Jean.

- In a 10-Person Tag Team match, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh & Jake Something took down Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Jody Threat, KiLynn King & Mahabali Shera.

- Trinity vanquished Gisele Shaw, who was accompanied by Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans. Mickie James intervened post-match to challenge Trinity for the IMPACT World Championship.

- Moose, with Brian Myers at his side, triumphed over Bhupinder Gujjar. After the match, Steve Maclin made an appearance claiming the IMPACT World Championship briefcase as his own, leading to an attack from both PCO and Maclin.

- In a Country A** Whoopin' Lumberjack Strap Match, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) bested Jai Vidal & John Skyler.

- Tommy Dreamer called out Crazzy Steve to discuss a potential IMPACT Digital Media Championship shot. Although they hugged, Steve turned on Dreamer, prompting medical staff and officials to enter the ring.

- Josh Alexander defeated Kon, who was accompanied by Deaner.