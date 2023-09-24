WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SuperShow Results 9/23/23 - Palm Desert, CA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

WWE hosted a live event on Saturday night from Palm Desert, CA. Check out all of the results below.

- NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) Successfully Defends Against Tiffany Stratton

- WWE Intercontinental Title Bout: Gunther (c) (Accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Holds Off Chad Gable (Joined by Otis & Maxxine DuPri)

- The MVP Lounge Features MVP, Omos, and Cody Rhodes

- Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Street Fight Despite Omos & MVP's Interference

- Bronson Reed Vanquishes Otis (Joined by Maxxine DuPri)

- WWE Women’s Championship Three-Way Battle: IYO Sky (c) Retains Against Charlotte Flair and Asuka

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Showdown: Seth Rollins (c) Secures Win Over The Miz

#wwe #supershow #wwe live #results

