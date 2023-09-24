WWE SuperShow Results 9/23/23 - Palm Desert, CA

WWE hosted a live event on Saturday night from Palm Desert, CA. Check out all of the results below.
- NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) Successfully Defends Against Tiffany Stratton
- WWE Intercontinental Title Bout: Gunther (c) (Accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Holds Off Chad Gable (Joined by Otis & Maxxine DuPri)
- The MVP Lounge Features MVP, Omos, and Cody Rhodes
- Cody Rhodes Triumphs Over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Street Fight Despite Omos & MVP's Interference
- Bronson Reed Vanquishes Otis (Joined by Maxxine DuPri)
- WWE Women’s Championship Three-Way Battle: IYO Sky (c) Retains Against Charlotte Flair and Asuka
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Showdown: Seth Rollins (c) Secures Win Over The Miz
⚡ WWE NXT House Show Results 9/23/23 - Orlando, Florida
Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando, Florida - Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen triumphed over Javier Be [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2023 07:37AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com