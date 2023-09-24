WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT House Show Results 9/23/23 - Orlando, Florida

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando, Florida

- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen triumphed over Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino

- Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez outclassed Fallon Henley & Kennedy Cummins

- Dragon Lee came out on top against Riley Osborne

- Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail bested Stevie Turner & Jade Gentile

- Gable Steveson secured a win over Myles Borne, accompanied by Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak

- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, accompanied by NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro

- Mensah, prevailed over Lyra Valkyria & Kiyah Saint

- Trick Williams took down Joe Gacy, accompanied by AVA

- Tyler Bate & Nathan Frazer vanquished NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

- Blair Davenport claimed victory over Dani Palmer

- NXT Title Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) successfully defended against Wolfgang, accompanied by Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey


