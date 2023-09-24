WWE NXT House Show Results 9/23/23 - Orlando, Florida

Check out all the results from Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando, Florida
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen triumphed over Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino
- Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez outclassed Fallon Henley & Kennedy Cummins
- Dragon Lee came out on top against Riley Osborne
- Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail bested Stevie Turner & Jade Gentile
- Gable Steveson secured a win over Myles Borne, accompanied by Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak
- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, accompanied by NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro
- Mensah, prevailed over Lyra Valkyria & Kiyah Saint
- Trick Williams took down Joe Gacy, accompanied by AVA
- Tyler Bate & Nathan Frazer vanquished NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah
- Blair Davenport claimed victory over Dani Palmer
- NXT Title Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) successfully defended against Wolfgang, accompanied by Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey
