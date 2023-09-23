WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Weds Sky Daily in Intimate Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Hulk Hogan Weds Sky Daily in Intimate Ceremony

In a private ceremony, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan exchanged vows with his fiancée Sky Daily. The two got engaged in July and finally said "I do" on the evening of September 22nd at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, located in Clearwater, Florida. The wedding was a close-knit affair.

An insider shared that the 69-year-old wrestling legend is "the happiest he's ever been" since marrying his new spouse, even stating that she has "changed his life." The same source also disclosed that sadly, his daughter Brooke was not in attendance.

Wrestling News Source extends our warmest congratulations to Hogan and Daily.

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan #sky daily

