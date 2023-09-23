WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Weighs In on Recent WWE and NXT Firings, Praises Dolph Ziggler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Ric Flair Weighs In on Recent WWE and NXT Firings, Praises Dolph Ziggler

This past Saturday morning, wrestling legend Ric Flair broke his silence on the recent slew of WWE and NXT firings. Using his official Twitter account, Flair specifically addressed the departure of his long-time friend, Dolph Ziggler.

"Shame on me for being so busy that I haven't kept up with all of the releases at WWE," shared Flair. "I just hope that each and every one of you know that at the end of the day we all love wrestling, but it's a business first and foremost. I still after retiring in 2008, remember the day that I had to walk away as being one of the most difficult days of my life."

The wrestling icon went on to express his sentiments on Dolph Ziggler's release from the WWE.

"And as for my dear friend, Dolph Ziggler, who has been my close friend for 20 years, you have been nothing less than the best professional and the best at everything you have been called upon to do," he continued. "A leader, a champion, and a man of unquestionable character. I'll never forget the letter you wrote me in the hospital. I know you will be successful in life because that's who you are. I look forward to our next meeting and two dirty martinis with extra olives!"

A tweet showcasing a photo of Ric Flair with Dolph Ziggler accompanied the statement, courtesy of Flair's official Twitter page.


