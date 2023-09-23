Behind-the-Scenes Insight: Is Luke Gallows' Injury Status Genuine?

In the previous week's WWE SmackDown, the show revealed that Luke Gallows is currently sidelined due to an injury.
Per a report by Fightful Select, Gallows is facing an authentic medical concern, unrelated to any wrestling storyline. The article further states that he recently underwent knee arthroscopy and is projected to be out of action for approximately six weeks.
At the moment, details regarding the timing of the procedure remain undisclosed.
