WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Behind-the-Scenes Insight: Is Luke Gallows' Injury Status Genuine?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Behind-the-Scenes Insight: Is Luke Gallows' Injury Status Genuine?

In the previous week's WWE SmackDown, the show revealed that Luke Gallows is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Per a report by Fightful Select, Gallows is facing an authentic medical concern, unrelated to any wrestling storyline. The article further states that he recently underwent knee arthroscopy and is projected to be out of action for approximately six weeks.

At the moment, details regarding the timing of the procedure remain undisclosed.

"I Did Not Wear a Cup": Maven Answers Fans' Burning Questions

Maven, known for winning Tough Enough, eliminating Undertaker from the Royal Rumble, and claiming the Hardcore Championship recently address [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 06:47PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #luke gallows

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84124/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π