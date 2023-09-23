WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"I Did Not Wear a Cup": Maven Answers Fans' Burning Questions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Maven, known for winning Tough Enough, eliminating Undertaker from the Royal Rumble, and claiming the Hardcore Championship recently addressed some of the internet's most-asked WWE questions in a video on his YouTube channel, Maven touched on the topic of wrestlers using protective cups.

“No. I want absolutely nothing, and I mean nothing, between my boys and the mat. I can’t think of anything more painful than landing on a flat, on a base bump and having a cup down there. Ugh. But to summarize, I did not wear a cup. I never saw anyone putting a cup on backstage. But then again, I wasn’t really paying attention and watching other guys get dress or get undressed back there. So maybe they did. I didn’t," Maven said.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 01:07PM

