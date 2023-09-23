"I Did Not Wear a Cup": Maven Answers Fans' Burning Questions

Maven, known for winning Tough Enough, eliminating Undertaker from the Royal Rumble, and claiming the Hardcore Championship recently addressed some of the internet's most-asked WWE questions in a video on his YouTube channel, Maven touched on the topic of wrestlers using protective cups.

“No. I want absolutely nothing, and I mean nothing, between my boys and the mat. I can’t think of anything more painful than landing on a flat, on a base bump and having a cup down there. Ugh. But to summarize, I did not wear a cup. I never saw anyone putting a cup on backstage. But then again, I wasn’t really paying attention and watching other guys get dress or get undressed back there. So maybe they did. I didn’t," Maven said.