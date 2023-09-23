Matt Riddle's Fiancée Lashes Out at Ex-Girlfriend for Celebrating His WWE Exit

Matt Riddle's WWE departure has left his fans very shocked and upset, however, his former partner had a different perspective.

During his last period with WWE, Riddle faced a series of controversies that were unrelated to an incident at JFK Airport. The release of a compromising video and a 2022 rehab stint contributed to a challenging year for him.

We reported recently that Daniella Petrow, Matt Riddle’s ex-girlfriend, posted a video expressing her lack of sympathy for the former WWE star, mentioning that she was shedding "tears of joy." Misha Montana, Riddle's fiancée and expectant mother of his child, responded fiercely to Petrow's comments.

Montana stated that Petrow's video was "a new low even for you," and labeled her comments as "disgusting," even referring to Petrow as an "evil low life."

“A new low even for you. Anyone that cries tears of joy for someone to lose their job (especially when they have 5 children they support) is an evil low life. You give this liar with a criminal record and alleged history of mental instability a reason to continue to be obsessive, It’s insane. It would be comedic if it wasn’t so disgusting. Your speculation is disgusting and infatuation with trying to demonize someone for article hits is deplorable. It’s fascinating how comfortable people just became with defamation.”