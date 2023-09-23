Possible WWE Superstar Comebacks Following Latest Layoffs

WWE made a series of layoffs last week and continued the trend this week with additional roster reductions. However, the WWE universe knows that anything is possible. Numerous Superstars have been let go in the past only to be rehired by the company later on.
BWE revealed via their X account that some of the freshly laid-off WWE Superstars, as well as those who could be on the chopping block, might eventually make a return. In WWE, the door is always ajar, especially if there's potential for profit.
“Don’t rule out returns for some of the releases or upcoming releases.”
