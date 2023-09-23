WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible WWE Superstar Comebacks Following Latest Layoffs

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

WWE made a series of layoffs last week and continued the trend this week with additional roster reductions. However, the WWE universe knows that anything is possible. Numerous Superstars have been let go in the past only to be rehired by the company later on.

For a comprehensive rundown of the recent main roster cuts by WWE, click here.

BWE revealed via their X account that some of the freshly laid-off WWE Superstars, as well as those who could be on the chopping block, might eventually make a return. In WWE, the door is always ajar, especially if there's potential for profit.

“Don’t rule out returns for some of the releases or upcoming releases.”

Ric Flair Weighs In on Recent WWE and NXT Firings, Praises Dolph Ziggler

This past Saturday morning, wrestling legend Ric Flair broke his silence on the recent slew of WWE and NXT firings. Using his official Twitt [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 12:57PM

 


