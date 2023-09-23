WWE RAW Could Abandon Traditional Monday Slot

In a significant shakeup, WWE SmackDown will transition to USA Network from FOX Network when its existing broadcasting contract concludes. This shift will result in WWE Raw and NXT parting ways with USA Network. Notably, Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that discussions are underway about relocating Raw from its long-standing Monday night slot.

Meltzer suggested that the dialogue surrounding the move is likely fueled by the competition Raw faces from Monday Night Football, which has negatively impacted its ratings.

Sports Business Journal, as cited by Cultaholic, also confirmed the ongoing discussions for Raw to switch nights under a new media rights contract, although no final decision has been made.

Adding another layer to the evolving situation, both Disney and Amazon have entered into negotiations with WWE for media rights concerning Raw and NXT. In an interesting sideline, Triple H was observed sitting next to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during New York Fashion Week.

WWE Raw has occupied Monday nights since it premiered more than three decades ago, on January 11, 1993. Meanwhile, WWE SmackDown is set to make its move to USA Network in October 2024. SmackDown was previously on USA Network from 2016 to 2019.