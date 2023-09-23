Drew McIntyre Segment Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has unveiled that Drew McIntyre, the former double WWE world champion, is set to make a guest appearance on MizTV during the September 25th episode of Raw. Additional details and an updated lineup are provided below.

The Scottish Warrior is in a pickle. Last week he stood on unsure footing after defeating Jey Uso in the main event. Following the match, The Judgment Day picked the bones of “Main Event” Jey, forcing McIntyre to decide whether or not he would help his rival.

He initially turned his back on his adversary before wavering once more. In the end, the decision was made for him as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes came to the aid of Jey.

What attitude will McIntyre when joins The A-Lister on “MizTV”? You don’t want to miss what is sure to be a must-see episode of “MizTV”, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

- Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

- Bronson Reed vs. Otis

- Shinsuke Nakamura addresses Seth Rollins' challenge

- Cody Rhodes to kick off the show

- Drew McIntyre featured on Miz TV