Why WWE Fastlane 2023 Has Only One Confirmed Match Amid Lackluster Build-Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

WWE Fastlane is set to unfold on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast live on Peacock. However, as of now, only a single bout has been announced for the event.

Friday's episode of SmackDown confirmed that John Cena will team up with an as-yet-unnamed partner to take on Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso. Speculation is rife that AJ Styles could join Cena, especially after Styles was ambushed by the opposing team earlier in the same show.

Insider source Boozer (#BWE), known for breaking WWE news in the past, shared this insight on the event's buildup:

"Board are aware of the lack of build for FLane. However it is understood that this month has been a rough one with the merger, releases, etc. so expect both Raw and SD to turn up good for the week."

Dominik Mysterio Uncertain About No Mercy Opponent Following Talent Releases

On September 21, WWE initiated a fresh wave of talent layoffs. This move was anticipated even before the official confirmation of WWE's merg [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 12:45PM


Tags: #wwe #fastlane

