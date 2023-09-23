Why WWE Fastlane 2023 Has Only One Confirmed Match Amid Lackluster Build-Up

WWE Fastlane is set to unfold on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast live on Peacock. However, as of now, only a single bout has been announced for the event.

Friday's episode of SmackDown confirmed that John Cena will team up with an as-yet-unnamed partner to take on Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso. Speculation is rife that AJ Styles could join Cena, especially after Styles was ambushed by the opposing team earlier in the same show.

Insider source Boozer (#BWE), known for breaking WWE news in the past, shared this insight on the event's buildup:

"Board are aware of the lack of build for FLane. However it is understood that this month has been a rough one with the merger, releases, etc. so expect both Raw and SD to turn up good for the week."