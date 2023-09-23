Dominik Mysterio Uncertain About No Mercy Opponent Following Talent Releases

On September 21, WWE initiated a fresh wave of talent layoffs. This move was anticipated even before the official confirmation of WWE's merger with UFC, as Nick Khan had revealed that the company aimed to reduce costs by a minimum of $50 million.

Among the more unexpected departures was that of Mustafa Ali. The wrestler had recently undergone a transformation in NXT and was set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Title at the No Mercy event on September 30.

During his appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Dominik Mysterio spoke about Ali's release and its implications for the upcoming No Mercy event.

“Yeah, it’s a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it’s out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I’m just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be.”