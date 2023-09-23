WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bobby Fish Criticizes Lack of Authentic Shoot Fighters in Wrestling Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Bobby Fish Criticizes Lack of Authentic Shoot Fighters in Wrestling Today

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Bobby Fish, a former

WWE Submits New Trademark Applications to USPTO on September 19

WWE has submitted an array of new trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office as of September 19. The officiall [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 09:22AM

talent in WWE NXT and AEW, shared his views on the scarcity of authentic shoot fighters in the wrestling industry today. 

Bobby Fish on the presence of genuine shoot fighters in wrestling:

"Very few. Very few. I think you got a lot of fake tough guys."

Wrestlers he'd choose for backup in a bar fight from any era:

"Easy, hands down, if I can go from any timeframe for me, it’s Haku, it’s Brock Lesnar, and it’s Kurt Angle."

Current wrestlers he'd want alongside him in a bar skirmish:

"So I'm very partial to this one because I’ve rolled with him and I know his skill level, but Kyle O’Reilly for one … Kyle, for sure. I don’t see how you could leave out Matt Riddle. Legitimate tough guy. Legitimate skillset … Man, he’s passed. He’s passed away. One because he’s a legitimate tough guy, and two because he literally was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back, but Jay Briscoe. Jamin Pugh."

 

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #njpw #bobby fish

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84112/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π