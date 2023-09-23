Bobby Fish Criticizes Lack of Authentic Shoot Fighters in Wrestling Today

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Bobby Fish, a former

talent in WWE NXT and AEW, shared his views on the scarcity of authentic shoot fighters in the wrestling industry today.

Bobby Fish on the presence of genuine shoot fighters in wrestling:

"Very few. Very few. I think you got a lot of fake tough guys."

Wrestlers he'd choose for backup in a bar fight from any era:

"Easy, hands down, if I can go from any timeframe for me, it’s Haku, it’s Brock Lesnar, and it’s Kurt Angle."

Current wrestlers he'd want alongside him in a bar skirmish:

"So I'm very partial to this one because I’ve rolled with him and I know his skill level, but Kyle O’Reilly for one … Kyle, for sure. I don’t see how you could leave out Matt Riddle. Legitimate tough guy. Legitimate skillset … Man, he’s passed. He’s passed away. One because he’s a legitimate tough guy, and two because he literally was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back, but Jay Briscoe. Jamin Pugh."