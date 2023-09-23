Bobby Fish Criticizes Lack of Authentic Shoot Fighters in Wrestling Today

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Bobby Fish, a former
talent in WWE NXT and AEW, shared his views on the scarcity of authentic shoot fighters in the wrestling industry today.
"Very few. Very few. I think you got a lot of fake tough guys."
"Easy, hands down, if I can go from any timeframe for me, it’s Haku, it’s Brock Lesnar, and it’s Kurt Angle."
"So I'm very partial to this one because I’ve rolled with him and I know his skill level, but Kyle O’Reilly for one … Kyle, for sure. I don’t see how you could leave out Matt Riddle. Legitimate tough guy. Legitimate skillset … Man, he’s passed. He’s passed away. One because he’s a legitimate tough guy, and two because he literally was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back, but Jay Briscoe. Jamin Pugh."
