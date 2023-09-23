WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Submits New Trademark Applications to USPTO on September 19

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

WWE has submitted an array of new trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office as of September 19.

The officially trademarked terms include Jaida Parker, Global Localization, Out The Mud, and OTM.

Jaida Parker is earmarked for entertainment services related to wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. The name Jaida Parker is slated to be assigned to Performance Center recruit Tiana Caffey.

Out The Mud and OTM are apparently the rebranded names for the group previously known as SCRYPTS, featuring Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The other trademarks are listed as:

“Mark For: OTM™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The second filing for Global Localization aims to protect the concept and branding related to wrestling and sports entertainment content.

Last year, Stephanie McMahon spoke about the term "Global Localization" at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, outlining WWE's ambition to establish Performance Centers globally, resembling a "World Cup-style" approach.


