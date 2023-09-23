WWE Performance Center Recruit Confirms Departure on Instagram Stories

In a recent update via her Instagram Stories, Melanie Brzezinski, a former recruit at the WWE Performance Center, confirmed her departure from WWE. Below is the statement she released on social media:
“Good morning everybody. I’m sure a lot of you have heard the news, and yes, it’s true. My time with WWE aka ‘TKO’ is now over. It was an amazing experience that I will be forever grateful for. I will taking this as a stepping stone to another dream of mine. Thank you for all the support and kind words throughout this amazing experience with the company. It’s time for me to truly go after what was meant for me.”
Brzezinski, who initially signed with WWE in December of the previous year, had made several appearances on NXT TV as part of Chase University.
