Emma Shares Heartfelt Gratitude and Future Plans Following WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Emma Shares Heartfelt Gratitude and Future Plans Following WWE Exit

Emma expressed her gratitude to fans on social media following her recent departure from WWE. Posting on her Twitter feed on Friday, she penned:

“Thank you for all the lovely messages and comments, I see you all and your support never goes unnoticed!

“While I wasn’t expecting a call yesterday, it’s also fair to say that I wasn’t shocked. When I returned to WWE I was so excited, I was ready to work my a** of and do all the things I didn’t get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn’t my time. And that’s ok!

“Would I have loved to wrestle a stadium show in my home country, you bet. But now many doorways and opportunities have opened up and that’s exciting.

“I feel very fortunate today. I met my soon to be husband in WWE. I’m so grateful for that and the beautiful life we have been building.

“I get to spend more time with family and friends and can really focus on the important things in my life.

“You bet I’m going to be traveling as much as possible. I can’t wait to see more of the world, and take you all on more adventures with us soon – In more ways than one! Stay tuned.”


