Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Taping in Memphis: What to Expect

IMPACT Wrestling is set to record its second evening of TV tapings tonight at Graceland Live in Memphis, TN. The footage captured will be broadcast in future episodes of IMPACT Wrestling's weekly show on AXS TV. Here's what's on the card:
- Speedball Mike Bailey squares off against Jonathan Gresham.
- Josh Alexander takes on Yuya Uemura.
- Killer Kelly faces Tasha Steelz.
- Trinity teams up with Mickie James to battle Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans.
