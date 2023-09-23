WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Collision in Michigan Features Full Lineup, Rob Van Dam Joins Forces with HOOK

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

This evening, AEW storms the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with its Saturday event, Collision. This broadcast comes on the heels of an intense week in AEW, featuring the Grand Slam shows in New York. Here's a look at the finalized card for tonight's Collision:

- Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks takes on Bryan Danielson

- AEW Tag Team Championship Bout: FTR (c) face off against The WorkHorsemen

- TNT Championship Triple Threat: Luchasaurus (c) competes against Darby Allin and Christian Cage

- Singles Match: Jay White goes up against Andrade El Idolo

- Tag Team Action: Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

- Women's Singles Match: Willow Nightingale faces Julia Hart

Kenny Omega Resurfaces on AEW TV at Rampage Grand Slam, Aligns with Chris Jericho for WrestleDream

Making a dramatic reentry at Rampage Grand Slam, Kenny Omega, the former World Champion, graced AEW television for the first time since his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 09:26AM


Tags: #aew #collision

