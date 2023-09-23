Tonight's AEW Collision in Michigan Features Full Lineup, Rob Van Dam Joins Forces with HOOK

This evening, AEW storms the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with its Saturday event, Collision. This broadcast comes on the heels of an intense week in AEW, featuring the Grand Slam shows in New York. Here's a look at the finalized card for tonight's Collision:

- Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks takes on Bryan Danielson

- AEW Tag Team Championship Bout: FTR (c) face off against The WorkHorsemen

- TNT Championship Triple Threat: Luchasaurus (c) competes against Darby Allin and Christian Cage

- Singles Match: Jay White goes up against Andrade El Idolo

- Tag Team Action: Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

- Women's Singles Match: Willow Nightingale faces Julia Hart