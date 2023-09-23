WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Resurfaces on AEW TV at Rampage Grand Slam, Aligns with Chris Jericho for WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Making a dramatic reentry at Rampage Grand Slam, Kenny Omega, the former World Champion, graced AEW television for the first time since his All Out defeat.

At the event, Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita took center stage to reveal Sammy Guevara as the latest addition to the Don Callis Family. Guevara, now dubbed "The Spanish God," had betrayed Chris Jericho on a previous episode of Dynamite, attacking him with a powerful low blow after his defeat to Jericho.

Upon entering the ring during Rampage, Guevara declared that Jericho was an obstacle in his career and that he had found a new kinship with Don Callis.

Jericho, understandably angered, stormed the ring but was swiftly overwhelmed by the united front of Callis, Guevara, and Takeshita. Just as Callis was about to assault Jericho with a screwdriver, Omega made a dramatic entry to intervene. It was Omega's first appearance since losing to Takeshita at All Out.

In a backstage conversation, Omega clarified that his intervention was more about his issues with Callis than with Jericho. Interrupting the conversation, Jericho, known as The Ocho, reminded Omega that AEW's foundation lay in their rivalry but pointed out that they now share a common foe.

Jericho concluded by issuing a challenge for WrestleDream, affirming that he and Omega would join forces. As the episode progressed, it was announced that Omega, Jericho, and Kota Ibushi will team up to square off against Guevara, Takeshita, and a yet-to-be-revealed partner.


Tags: #aew #wrestledream #kenny omega

