Shotzi Attributes Her Wrestling Career to WWE Faction

During her appearance on The RIP Tour, Shotzi revealed that her inspiration to enter the wrestling world came from the Wyatt Family. She kicked off her wrestling journey in 2014.

The Wyatt Family, composed of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, initially emerged on the NXT scene in 2012. They ascended to WWE's main roster a year later, captivating audiences with their unique aesthetic and approach.

"I watched a little bit with my brother growing up, but I was never a huge fan. I just never thought that someone as small as me could be a wrestler. I always thought you had to have the biggest muscles ever to be a wrestler. I was doing musical theater, I moved back home from going to musical theater college and dropped that dream. I started watching WWE again, and it was the Wyatt family that I was watching that got me into wrestling again. I thought they were so cool. Me and my sister wanted to be the female version of them. The rest is history. We talked about that, and I immediately went online, 'How do you get into wrestling?' I looked up schools near me and started training a few months later. I thank the Wyatt family for that," she said. "I was a theater kid. I was watching wrestling and was like, 'this is aggressive theater.' This is what I need to do."