Vince McMahon Reportedly Never Considered Dolph Ziggler Top-Tier Talent

The unexpected departure of Dolph Ziggler from WWE has ignited conversations regarding his next steps in professional wrestling. Known for his technical prowess and undeniable charisma, Ziggler has had a career marked by remarkable highlights, though he often hovered just outside the main event spotlight.

Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Vince McMahon never particularly valued Ziggler highly. Even when Ziggler captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice, these victories were reportedly seen as temporary and didn't indicate McMahon viewed him as an elite performer.

Although Ziggler wasn't a constant in the main event scene, his skill set and dedication have garnered him a loyal fan base. His exit from WWE has naturally prompted questions about his future, with many speculating that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could be a plausible next move, especially given that his younger brother, Ryan Nemeth, is already a part of the AEW roster.