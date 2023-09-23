WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Vince McMahon Reportedly Never Considered Dolph Ziggler Top-Tier Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Vince McMahon Reportedly Never Considered Dolph Ziggler Top-Tier Talent

The unexpected departure of Dolph Ziggler from WWE has ignited conversations regarding his next steps in professional wrestling. Known for his technical prowess and undeniable charisma, Ziggler has had a career marked by remarkable highlights, though he often hovered just outside the main event spotlight.

Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Vince McMahon never particularly valued Ziggler highly. Even when Ziggler captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice, these victories were reportedly seen as temporary and didn't indicate McMahon viewed him as an elite performer.

Although Ziggler wasn't a constant in the main event scene, his skill set and dedication have garnered him a loyal fan base. His exit from WWE has naturally prompted questions about his future, with many speculating that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could be a plausible next move, especially given that his younger brother, Ryan Nemeth, is already a part of the AEW roster.

Emma Shares Heartfelt Gratitude and Future Plans Following WWE Exit

Emma expressed her gratitude to fans on social media following her recent departure from WWE. Posting on her Twitter feed on Friday, she pen [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 09:07AM


Tags: #wwe #dolph ziggler #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84097/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π