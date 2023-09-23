Booker T Shares His Take on Recent Mass WWE Releases

The wave of WWE talent releases this week has left fans and industry insiders abuzz, prompting reactions from various corners of the wrestling world. Notable among them is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE NXT commentator, Booker T, who didn't hold back his thoughts on the latest round of cuts. He shared his views on the matter, including his insights on the release of Mustafa Ali, during a recent episode of his podcast, “Hall Of Fame.”

On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Release:

“Did I see it coming? No, but I’m not surprised by anything that happens when it comes to guys getting released. Yeah. It’s just like Mandy Rose didn’t see that coming. When it happens, it happens quickly, and it’s always been that way in this business as far as guys being on that list of guys getting released. You know and it’s always a really, really touch-and-go time of the year. It’s not a it’s not a fun time of the year at all, you know? So I get it. I totally understand it. But I didn’t see Mustafa’s name come up or anything. It wasn’t like, this guy rocking the boat didn’t see that or anything. But you never know what’s going on behind the scenes as well as with this merger.”

On the Business Aspect of WWE Cuts:

“They’re going to be looking to trim a lot of fat. They’re going to be looking to. Hey, do we really need these guys? So that’s why I say I don’t take myself out of that category when it comes to, when guys get released when a merger happens because it’s business. And if you look at this thing as anything other than a business, you can find yourself out in the cold wondering what happened. That’s why for me, I have several jobs. That’s why I’m Hustlin all the time. I’m like Nipsey Hussle Grindin’ all my life sacrifice, hustle. Paid the price. Yes, that’s what I’m all about.”