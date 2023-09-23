WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
LA Knight Absent from WWE SmackDown Due to COVID-19

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

LA Knight Absent from WWE SmackDown Due to COVID-19

Although the world has been out of the COVID-19 pandemic for a few years now, the virus is still around, something LA Knight found out this week.

The pandemic in 2020 that no one will ever forget as it changed the world and how people live. Things started to get back to normal in the summer of 2021 as WWE, AEW and other sporting events/touring acts went back on the road, packing arenas around the United States.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that LA Knight was set to be involved in the main event contract signing on Friday’s SmackDown with John Cena, Solo SIkoa and Jimmy Uso before competing in a dark match after the show.

However, the report notes he tested positive for COVID-19 and led to him leaving the building just before SmackDown.

WNS wish him a speedy recovery.

