Kevin Sullivan Assures AEW's Longevity, Calls Recent Struggles "Growing Pains"

On the latest episode of "Tuesday With The Taskmaster," Kevin Sullivan delved into the resilience and future prospects of AEW, dismissing its recent struggles as mere growing pains. He also imparted some wisdom on how AEW can effectively navigate through its current turbulent phase.

"Everybody hits a bump in the road, okay, and everybody piles on," Sullivan said. "They'll get by this. They had the Punk debacle, and who knows who was right and who was wrong about that. I'm not one to judge, I don't know the facts ... I know you're trying to do recovery, but sometimes it's just best when you're in the hole to come forward and say 'Hey, we've had a bump in the road, but we're going to get over it. We have these terrific fans who have been very loyal to us, and we're gonna be around for a long time.' And they will be."