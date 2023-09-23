Hugo Savinovich Discusses the Unfulfilled Potential of Eddie Guerrero

In a recent episode of the podcast Keepin' It 100, wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich reflected on the untapped potential of the late Eddie Guerrero, who tragically passed away in November 2005. Savinovich pondered what could have been if Guerrero had lived to make further contributions to the wrestling industry. The highlights of the discussion are summarized below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Guerrero's Career Possibilities:

"Not only did we miss some great years ahead of him, but I think that the best was yet to come. Because I think creatively, would he have gone full-time creatively and maybe an analyst on the Spanish shows too, I think that he would have been so productive because he had that quality of a wrestling mind."

On Guerrero's Impact as a Creative Mind:

"You know, people have good ideas, but good ideas don’t necessarily make good business. A good idea in our business works when it projects the right image at the right moment that it will draw your TV ratings and put asses on the seats. I think, Eddie, we missed out on a big, huge part. I think that an analyst like him on a Spanish show and somebody of a consultant type would have been fantastic for Vince [McMahon]."