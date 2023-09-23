Hugo Savinovich Discusses the Unfulfilled Potential of Eddie Guerrero

In a recent episode of the podcast Keepin' It 100, wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich reflected on the untapped potential of the late Eddie Guerrero, who tragically passed away in November 2005. Savinovich pondered what could have been if Guerrero had lived to make further contributions to the wrestling industry. The highlights of the discussion are summarized below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
"Not only did we miss some great years ahead of him, but I think that the best was yet to come. Because I think creatively, would he have gone full-time creatively and maybe an analyst on the Spanish shows too, I think that he would have been so productive because he had that quality of a wrestling mind."
"You know, people have good ideas, but good ideas don’t necessarily make good business. A good idea in our business works when it projects the right image at the right moment that it will draw your TV ratings and put asses on the seats. I think, Eddie, we missed out on a big, huge part. I think that an analyst like him on a Spanish show and somebody of a consultant type would have been fantastic for Vince [McMahon]."
⚡ Emma Shares Heartfelt Gratitude and Future Plans Following WWE Exit
Emma expressed her gratitude to fans on social media following her recent departure from WWE. Posting on her Twitter feed on Friday, she pen [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 09:07AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com