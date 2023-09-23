Jacob Fatu Opens Up About MJF's Role in Improving His Mic Skills

Jacob Fatu recently sat down with MuscleManMalcolm to discuss his experience learning the art of cutting promos, crediting fellow wrestler MJF for guiding him in the early stages of his MLW career.

Fatu shared, "When I first started talking, MLW, they got me to speak. If you know me, Jacob Fatu, I didn’t speak at all. MJF was in the back, and this was when I was cutting a promo for La Parka before we wrestled at SuperFight. I will never forget, he walks, because we used to be downstairs in these rooms at MLW, three different rooms to cut promos. MJF walks in, and, ‘Hey Uce, just keep your energy. Be you. Don’t try to cut the old Wild Samoan [promo]. Just be you, bro.'"

He went on to say, "It was just like, talk how you talk. Keep the energy in. I will never forget that. He don’t know this, but shout out to MJF. He walked in, and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re doing fine, bro.’ It was cool because this is coming from a man who knows his stuff. He could have easily put me down. Doesn’t matter who I am. But MJF, I know when I connected with him, he was always in my corner. It wasn't about the on-screen persona with him. It was genuine affection. I could sense the realness. Collaborating with MJF was absolutely great. He’s a good guy."