Matt Riddle Parts Ways with WWE After Controversial JFK Airport Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2023

Matt Riddle disclosed on his Twitter/X account that his tenure with WWE has come to an end. The announcement follows an eventful experience at JFK Airport in New York, where Riddle alleged that he was sexually assaulted by a law enforcement officer. Although he initially posted a photograph of the said officer, he subsequently removed the tweet.

Authorities have indicated that they had no prior knowledge of the incident described by Riddle. Meanwhile, TMZ has stated that police were summoned to the airport due to a disturbance caused by Riddle as he was exiting the plane. The police have now initiated an internal probe to investigate Riddle's allegations.

He announced his departure in a message on X/Twitter, which is available for reading below.

"Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon"

Sep 22, 2023 07:28PM


Tags: #wwe #matt riddle

