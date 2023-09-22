Additional WWE Talent Release Expected Over Weekend

Black Friday arrived ahead of schedule this week as WWE ushered in the TKO era, an acronym that sadly gained dual significance recently for those inside the company.

WWE's new TKO/Endeavor Era made sweeping changes to its talent lineup. Dolph Ziggler was a notable name let go on Thursday, concluding his nearly two-decade tenure with the company and as a former world champion. The latest roster adjustments also include the likes of Rick Boogs, Aliyah, Top Dolla, Emma, Riddick Moss, and Mustafa Ali, and a number of NXT talent.

Insider @WrestleVotes is reporting

"Unfortunately, I’m told to expect one more talent release over the course of the weekend. Best wishes to all those that were affected over the last couple days."