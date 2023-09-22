WWE RAW Superstar Scheduled For Tonight's SmackDown

WWE has already announced a blockbuster line-up for the episode, including WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY going head-to-head with Asuka. Additionally, a tag team match is set between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

As earlier revealed, John Cena is reportedly slated to compete in his first televised match since WrestleMania 39, where he elevated then-United States Champion Austin Theory. For additional details, click here.

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently disclosed her schedule for the upcoming weeks. It mentions her participation in tonight's SmackDown episode, although it remains uncertain whether she will be featured on-air or in a dark match.