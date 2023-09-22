WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Superstar Scheduled For Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2023

WWE has already announced a blockbuster line-up for the episode, including WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY going head-to-head with Asuka. Additionally, a tag team match is set between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

As earlier revealed, John Cena is reportedly slated to compete in his first televised match since WrestleMania 39, where he elevated then-United States Champion Austin Theory. For additional details, click here.

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently disclosed her schedule for the upcoming weeks. It mentions her participation in tonight's SmackDown episode, although it remains uncertain whether she will be featured on-air or in a dark match.

