Huge Match Involving John Cena Planned for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode is gearing up for an enormous main event.

Although WWE's official website has yet to advertise it, PWInsider has indicated that John Cena and AJ Styles are set to join forces against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on this evening's program.

This match comes on the heels of last week's chaotic ending, where both sides clashed in a free-for-all. This will mark Cena's first TV bout since his recent comeback. He's also slated to compete at November's Crown Jewel event and possibly in another match before that.