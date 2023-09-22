Insider Reveals Mustafa Ali Wasn't Entirely Surprised by WWE Release

On Thursday, multiple WWE talents were let go following the company's acquisition by Endeavor, one of whom was Mustafa Ali.

Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com shared insights, indicating that Ali wasn't entirely surprised by his WWE departure. According to Hausman, Ali seemed positive and was even seen smiling during his short-lived NXT appearance, despite some believing he was discontent with his role in the company. An insider from WWE commented that Ali was unlikely to get a significant push, but lauded him as "the ultimate pro."

Hausman also offered additional details:

"One possible reason that was given to us for Ali’s release was his recent politically charged vignette on WWE NXT TV. The change in character had been pitched by Ali for the main roster in the past but was never followed through on. Once some in WWE saw the vignette on NXT TV, some ‘freaked out’ because Fox had expressed nervousness about Ali heading in that direction. The political angle was dropped shortly after."

Interestingly, despite discontinuing the political narrative, Hausman confirmed that creative plans were in place for Ali to participate in Dominik Mysterio’s North American title defense against Dragon Lee in the upcoming Monday’s RAW episode.